April 22, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 16

Full Article
Volume 91 | Issue 16
Business

Drug Candidates

New-Graduate Salaries

Unemployment dropped slightly in 2012—but so did salaries for those who found jobs, ACS survey shows

Hydroformylation’s Diamond Jubilee

ACS Meeting News: Birthday gathering celebrates the past and future of the industrial reaction to convert olefins to aldehydes

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Mapping The Brain Onto The Mind

    BRAIN initiative aims to improve tools for studying neurons to answer questions about human thought and behavior

  • Business

    Start-Ups To Mine Methane Troves

    Small firms are developing technology for converting natural gas to fuel and chemicals

  • Policy

    Science Funding

    President’s 2014 budget proposal provides increases to R&D and education

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

Modified Cytosine Detected And Profiled

Techniques detect cytosine derivatives on demethylation pathway

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Chemistry Contestant, Glowing Millipedes

 

