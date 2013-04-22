ACS Scholars Announced

The winners of the 2012 scholarships to participate in the ACS Scholars Program have been announced. The program awards renewable scholarships of up to $5,000 to underrepresented minority students who want to enter chemistry or related fields, such as environmental science, toxicology, or chemical technology. High school seniors and college freshmen, sophomores, and juniors are eligible to apply.
The ACS Scholars Program was established in 1994 to encourage African American, Hispanic, and American Indian students—who were considered underrepresented in the chemical sciences by the National Science Foundation—to pursue careers in the field.
The program also aims to help build awareness of the value and rewards associated with careers in chemistry and assist students in acquiring skills and credentials needed for success. The list of 2012 winners is available at www.acs.org/scholars. Click on “Information for Current Recipients.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter