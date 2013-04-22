Advertisement

Business

Alpek And M&G Sign Polyester Agreement

by Alexander H. Tullo
April 22, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 16
Most Popular in Business

Alpek, the polyester arm of Mexico’s Alfa group and owner of U.S. polyethylene terephthalate maker DAK Americas, has signed a technology and supply agreement with competitor Mossi & Ghisolfi. Under the agreement, M&G will license Alpek’s IntegRex process for making the PET raw material purified terephthalic acid and use it in a 1.2 million-metric-ton-per-year PTA plant M&G is planning for Corpus Christi, Texas. The PTA unit will feed a 1 million-metric-ton PET plant M&G will build at the site with its own technology. Additionally, Alpek is paying M&G $350 million for multiyear rights to 400,000 metric tons per year of PET from the M&G complex, which is set to open in 2016. Alpek acquired the IntegRex technology as part of its 2011 purchase of Eastman Chemical’s PET business.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

