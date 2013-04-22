BASF Recognized For Support Of ACS Scholars Program

During the ACS national meeting in New Orleans, the society recognized BASF as its 15th national partner in the ACS Scholars Program, which provides scholarships for underrepresented minority students who want to enter chemistry and chemistry-related fields. Donors are named national partners when they have given or pledged at least $100,000 in scholarships.
“The American Chemical Society is fortunate to have programs supported by individual and corporate philanthropy that directly benefit outstanding high school and college students and their dedicated teachers,” said Madeleine Jacobs, ACS executive director and chief executive officer. “These programs, which include Project SEED for high school students, the ACS Scholars Program for undergraduates, and Advancing Chemistry Teaching programs for teachers, are nothing less than life changing.”
Patricia Rossman, BASF’s chief diversity officer, accepted the recognition during a reception in New Orleans. “We are happy to partner with ACS in this important effort,” she said. “Through providing scholarships, mentoring, and other programs that help students experience the application of STEM [science, technology, engineering, and mathematics] disciplines in industry, BASF helps develop the next generation of scientists who will tackle the challenges facing our customers and society.”
