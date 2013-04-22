Bristol-Myers Plans Biologics Expansion

Bristol-Myers Squibb will expand its large-scale biologics manufacturing facility in Devens, Mass. The $250 million project will add biologics development and clinical trial production capabilities to the four-year-old site with separate new buildings for each operation. The firm also plans to add 350 employees. “This project represents a significant expansion in both the size and mission of Devens,” says Peter Moesta, head of biologics manufacturing and process development.
