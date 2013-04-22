Cobalt Advances Two Biobased Chemicals

Cobalt Technologies, a maker of sugar-derived chemicals, will work with two unidentified Asian chemical producers to develop a biomass-to-butadiene process and build a commercial-scale facility in Asia. The partners have invested in Cobalt. California-based Cobalt also announced it has successfully fermented 1-butanol at the 100,000-L scale. The firm expects its butadiene to be cost competitive with that made from petroleum; it claims its biobased 1-butanol can be made at a 40% cost advantage to petroleum-based sources.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter