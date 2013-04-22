Cydan Is Launched For Rare Diseases

A new company, Cydan, has been formed to help accelerate the development of drugs for orphan diseases—diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 patients worldwide. Based in Cambridge, Mass., Cydan has raised $16 million in a financing round led by Pfizer Venture Investments and the venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates. Cydan says it will work with academic centers, patient foundations, and biotech companies to identify promising rare-disease programs. The most viable ones will be spun off from Cydan as start-up companies.
