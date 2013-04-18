Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Deadly Fertilizer Explosion

Investigation: Safety board experts deploy to chaotic Texas disaster site

by Jeff Johnson
April 18, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: AP
The massive explosion at West Fertilizer Co. caused widespread damage.
Photo shows the aftermath of a massive explosion at the fertilizer plant near Waco on Wednesday (4/17/13) night injured dozens of people and sent flames shooting into the night sky, leaving the factory a smoldering ruin following a blast that damaged buildings for blocks in every direction.
Credit: AP
The massive explosion at West Fertilizer Co. caused widespread damage.

Investigators from the federal Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) rushed to the scene of the April 17 deadly fertilizer facility fire and explosion that ripped apart the small Texas town of West, 15 miles north of Waco. They hope to pinpoint the cause of the West Fertilizer Co. accident that killed some dozen people, injured more than 150, and forced evacuations in the small town.

“The explosion caused huge off-site damage with many deaths and injuries,” says Daniel M. Horowitz, CSB managing director. “We have no choice but to throw everything at it. We have 12 investigators on-site as well as additional experts on fire origin, structural damage, and explosives.”

News videos of the explosion show a huge fireball and powerful explosion that some observers say felt like an earthquake—it registered 2.1 on the Richter scale. The plant was reported to store anhydrous ammonia for use in fertilizer, but that substance is highly unlikely to cause such an explosion, experts say.

A more likely culprit is ammonium nitrate, noted Daniel A. Crowl, a professor of chemical engineering and process safety at Michigan Technological University. “The type of explosion observed and the range of damage is much more consistent with an ammonium nitrate explosion,” he says, pointing to a long history of similar explosions.

However, when this story posted, it was unclear what chemicals were stored or used on-site and exactly what was done at the facility, Crowl stresses.

Filings with the state of Texas and the Environmental Protection Agency list the company as a storage facility that held up to 54,000 lb of anhydrous ammonia for sales to local farmers. In 2006, EPA fined the company $2,300 for failing to complete and file an adequate risk management plan, raising questions about what chemicals actually were being used on-site. Risk management plans require companies to list any hazardous chemicals they use and provide information on how they would respond to a facility accident.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Texas flood shows need for chemical safety rule, advocates say
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Investigation Of Ammonium Nitrate Blast In Texas Is Closed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bayer Settles Blast Charges

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE