Ear And Eye Firms Raise Financing

Switzerland’s Auris Medical has raised $50 million from the investment firms Sofinnova Ventures and Sofinnova Partners to further two drugs being developed for inner-ear problems: AM-101 for acute tinnitus and AM-111 for acute inner-ear hearing loss. No drug-based treatments for these problems exist, Auris says. Separately, Paris-based Eyevensys has received an investment from Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund at the start of a new round of funding. The firm is developing a nonviral gene therapy process to treat eye diseases.
