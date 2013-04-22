Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Glimpsing Organic Molecules In Motion

Ultrafast electron diffraction technique lets scientists spy on molecules as they rearrange

by Bethany Halford
April 22, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Sneaking a peek at organic molecules as they move is tricky. The laser pulses typically used to initiate motion with most imaging techniques can thermally decompose the molecules or cause irreversible changes in the sample before researchers get any useful data. Scientists led by R. J. Dwayne Miller of the University of Hamburg, in Germany, and the University of Toronto have come up with a way around this problem. The team uses an ultrabright electron source that lets them determine a molecule’s structure without damaging the sample (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature12044). Miller and colleagues used femtosecond electron diffraction to track molecular movements in the organic salt ethylenedioxytetrathiafulvalene hexafluorophosphate as it undergoes a photo­induced insulator-to-metal phase transition. The technique, which uses laboratory-scale equipment rather than a synchrotron or an X-ray free-electron laser, monitors lattice structural changes on a timescale of just a few hundred femtoseconds. The researchers say this study establishes the potential of ultrabright femtosecond electron sources for studying labile chemical and biological systems.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE