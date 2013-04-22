Global Competition And Open Access

I am concerned about the effect of the federal open-access policy on U.S. global competitiveness. C&EN regularly publishes articles related to competitiveness and the need to maintain the U.S.’s leadership in the highly competitive chemical sciences. I simply do not understand how making all federally funded research available to the global scientific community for free makes the U.S. globally competitive. I am hoping that someone can enlighten me.
If the U.S. is the only country that mandates open access for all federally funded research, doesn’t that put the country at a global disadvantage?
Simon R. Bare
Elk Grove Village, Ill.
