Lilly Broadens Its Alzheimer’s R&D

Eli Lilly & Co. has acquired two investigational positron emission tomography tracers from Siemens Medical Solutions as part of its effort to develop treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. The tracers image tau tangles in the brain, one of two known hallmarks of the disease along with amyloid-β plaques. Lilly had been developing the antibody solanezumab to block the formation of amyloid-β, but the drug failed in clinical trials last year. The firm now says it has established R&D programs to explore both amyloid-β and tau.
