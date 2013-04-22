Pfizer Consolidates Cambridge Research

Pfizer plans to relocate as many as 530 employees from its Cambridge North research center—a campus in Cambridge, Mass., the firm acquired in 2009 as part of Wyeth—to a research facility the firm leases in Cambridge’s Kendall Square. The company says the move is intended to concentrate its research efforts in one location and consolidate its Cambridge real estate. Pfizer has closed or downsized major research sites in England and Connecticut in recent years as it shifted its R&D focus to Cambridge.
