Society Launches ACS ChemWorx

Members of ACS have a new online tool, ACS ChemWorx (www.acschemworx.org), to help manage their reference collections, research collaborations, and publishing activities—all in one secure location. ACS introduced the free productivity service last month.

ACS ChemWorx allows users to perform tasks such as importing, managing, and searching personal reference libraries; sharing reference libraries and files with collaborators; storing and marking up PDF documents; accessing “The ACS Style Guide”; and tracking the progress of manuscripts submitted to ACS. Using their ACS ID number, members can access ACS ChemWorx from any location and through a variety of devices, including mobile devices.

“The goal for ACS ChemWorx is to free up researchers so they can spend more time doing research,” says Susan King, senior vice president of the Journals Publishing Group at ACS. “If you think about all the things researchers have to do—teaching, research, and writing grants—it’s an absolute requirement that the software that we’re providing for them is easy to use.”

“Part of the society’s mission is focusing on how we can help chemists do chemistry better,” says Sarah Tegen, director of ACS editorial operations. “By aggregating all these tools in one place, we help make research more efficient.”

Research collaborations are becoming increasingly global, says Kirk Schanze, a chemistry professor at the University of Florida and editor-in-chief of ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces. “Having tools like ACS ChemWorx will facilitate the ability of these groups to work together to share not only their common reference material, but also their documents and research results to help them work collaboratively.”

Schanze says his research group has only begun to scratch the surface of all that ACS ChemWorx has to offer. He notes that one challenge for ACS will be to make researchers like himself aware of the full potential of the service “so that they can use it effectively.”