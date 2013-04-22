Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Society Launches ACS ChemWorx

by Linda Wang
April 22, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Members of ACS have a new online tool, ACS ChemWorx (www.acschemworx.org), to help manage their reference collections, research collaborations, and publishing activities—all in one secure location. ACS introduced the free productivity service last month.

ACS ChemWorx allows users to perform tasks such as importing, managing, and searching personal reference libraries; sharing reference libraries and files with collaborators; storing and marking up PDF documents; accessing “The ACS Style Guide”; and tracking the progress of manuscripts submitted to ACS. Using their ACS ID number, members can access ACS ChemWorx from any location and through a variety of devices, including mobile devices.

“The goal for ACS ChemWorx is to free up researchers so they can spend more time doing research,” says Susan King, senior vice president of the Journals Publishing Group at ACS. “If you think about all the things researchers have to do—teaching, research, and writing grants—it’s an absolute requirement that the software that we’re providing for them is easy to use.”

“Part of the society’s mission is focusing on how we can help chemists do chemistry better,” says Sarah Tegen, director of ACS editorial operations. “By aggregating all these tools in one place, we help make research more efficient.”

Research collaborations are becoming increasingly global, says Kirk Schanze, a chemistry professor at the University of Florida and editor-in-chief of ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces. “Having tools like ACS ChemWorx will facilitate the ability of these groups to work together to share not only their common reference material, but also their documents and research results to help them work collaboratively.”

Schanze says his research group has only begun to scratch the surface of all that ACS ChemWorx has to offer. He notes that one challenge for ACS will be to make researchers like himself aware of the full potential of the service “so that they can use it effectively.”

Tegen says ACS ChemWorx will continue to evolve to meet the needs of the research community. ACS hosted demonstrations at its spring national meeting in New Orleans and will host others at ACS On Campus events and at various universities and institutions around the U.S. Tegen invites users to submit comments or feedback by clicking on the “Help” button near the bottom of the page on the ACS ChemWorx website.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS launches open science resource center
ACS Introduces ACS2Go
Royal Society To Centralize Free Chemical Knowledge

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE