States Meet Renewable Energy Goals

States will continue to meet or exceed their self-imposed renewable energy targets, according to a recent report by the Energy Information Administration, a part of the Department of Energy. EIA says 30 states and the District of Columbia have an enforceable renewable portfolio standard (RPS) by which electric utilities must ensure that a set portion of their electricity is generated through noncarbon renewable energy sources. In 2025, the RPS target will account for about 10% of all U.S. electricity sales. Looking ahead, EIA predicts that renewable energy’s contribution will continue to grow even as RPSs expire, with the driver shifting from enforceable standards to cheaper renewable energy technologies.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter