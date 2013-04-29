Brazil May Block Detergents Deal

Brazil’s antitrust regulator has recommended blocking the purchase of American Chemical, a Uruguayan surfactants maker, by Brazil’s Oxiteno. The agency says the merger would harm competition in the market for sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES), which is used in detergents and soap. The companies together command 60% of the region’s market. Moreover, Oxiteno is the only Brazilian producer of fatty alcohol ethoxylates, a raw material for SLES. The $80 million deal was signed last June.
