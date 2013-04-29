Advertisement

09117-cover-iCorr4cxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 29, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 17

Companies in C&EN’s ranking try to boost their sales of analytical and lab instruments at a time when spending is constrained

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 91 | Issue 17
All Issues

Business

Top Instrument Firms

Companies in C&EN’s ranking try to boost their sales of analytical and lab instruments at a time when spending is constrained

Singapore’s Angle

Chemical industry keeps growing in island state despite high costs and cheaper feedstock in U.S.

Cell Membrane Mystery

ACS Meeting News: Lipids may not be arranged the way scientists thought, imaging mass spec data suggest

  • Materials

    RWTH Aachen University Seeks To Enroll Companies Like Students

    The German university is building one of Europe’s largest science campuses with the help of industrial partners

  • Biological Chemistry

    At The Origin Of Life, RNA May Have Been A Mixture

    Varied structure may have allowed RNA to replicate without proteins’ help

  • ACS News

    The Data-Sharing Dilemma

    Information technology executives confront tension in wiring the pharmaceutical lab

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Cardio Calcification Close-Up

Electron microscopy reveals hydroxyapatite nanoparticles associated with all stages of calcification-related cardiovascular disease

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

