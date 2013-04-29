Top Instrument Firms
Companies in C&EN’s ranking try to boost their sales of analytical and lab instruments at a time when spending is constrained
April 29, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 17
Companies in C&EN’s ranking try to boost their sales of analytical and lab instruments at a time when spending is constrained
Cover image:
Credit:
Companies in C&EN’s ranking try to boost their sales of analytical and lab instruments at a time when spending is constrained
Chemical industry keeps growing in island state despite high costs and cheaper feedstock in U.S.
ACS Meeting News: Lipids may not be arranged the way scientists thought, imaging mass spec data suggest
The German university is building one of Europe’s largest science campuses with the help of industrial partners
Varied structure may have allowed RNA to replicate without proteins’ help
Information technology executives confront tension in wiring the pharmaceutical lab
Electron microscopy reveals hydroxyapatite nanoparticles associated with all stages of calcification-related cardiovascular disease