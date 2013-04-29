Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Cardio Calcification Close-Up

Electron microscopy reveals hydroxyapatite nanoparticles associated with all stages of calcification-related cardiovascular disease

by Celia Henry Arnaud
April 29, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sergio Bertazzo
Spherical hydroxyapatite nanoparticles are found in calcific lesions in aortic valves.
SEM image of hydroxyapatite particles in an aortic valve with calcific lesions. Light green soft polygons dot a rough dark green surface. At the top of the image, the coloration fades to red.
Credit: Sergio Bertazzo
Spherical hydroxyapatite nanoparticles are found in calcific lesions in aortic valves.

Accumulation of calcified material in the cardiovascular system affects millions of people, yet the detailed composition and architecture of the resulting lesions remain poorly understood. To get a close-up look, Molly M. Stevens, Sergio Bertazzo, and coworkers at Imperial College London used electron microscopy to analyze the lesions from people at different stages of calcific aortic valve disease (Nat. Mater., DOI: 10.1038/nmat3627). The researchers found nanoscale spherical particles of crystalline hydroxyapatite, a calcium phosphate mineral, in the lesions. Despite being chemically similar to bone, the nanoparticles are structurally different. Stevens and her coworkers were surprised to see the particles in the aortic valves of people who have no visible lesions but who have calcification elsewhere in the cardiovascular system. The researchers also found similar nanoparticles in calcific lesions caused by other cardiovascular diseases, including rheumatic fever and arteriosclerosis. They propose that the particles may be one of the first materials to form during calcification and are involved in the beginning stages of cardiovascular diseases, although they don’t yet know the role the particles play in mediating lesion formation.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE