Clariant Strengthens Pigments In Asia

Clariant has budgeted $8 million to expand pigment facilities and improve technical support in Asia. In Tangerang, Indonesia, it will build a plant to make pigment preparations with low levels of volatile organic compounds. The plant will double Clariant’s capacity at the site, which supplies all of Southeast Asia. In Shanghai, the company plans to almost double headcount at its technical support center. And Clariant says it may boost the capacity of its azo pigment plant in Roha, India, by 50%.
