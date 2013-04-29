DSM Readies Aussie Biologics Facility

DSM plans a June start-up for its cGMP biologic drugs facility in Brisbane, Australia. Built with cooperation from local and national government agencies, the 500-kg-per-year facility will be Australia’s first custom mammalian-cell-based biopharmaceutical plant. Separately, DSM has signed an agreement to manufacture a therapeutic antibody for Cambridge, Mass.-based DecImmune Therapeutics. Initial development will take place in DSM’s plant in Groningen, the Netherlands; manufacturing of clinical trial material would occur at the new Australian site.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter