Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Disappointing Advice

April 29, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

I suppose that the panelists in the Employment Outlook article thought they were offering helpful advice to those seeking employment in the chemical industry (C&EN, Feb. 18, page 63). However, behind the comments phrased as advice are some clear messages:

From Aegis Sciences’ Kara Allen: If you don’t have all of the background and skills our listing calls for, don’t bother applying. And it doesn’t matter whether any of the requirements are totally arbitrary or whether you are someone who has shown an ability to learn and adapt quickly. If you can’t start at full speed, we don’t want you. And we don’t care what other experience you have that shows you can adapt.

And from Genentech’s Bruce Roth: If you didn’t receive your Ph.D. from Stanford or Berkeley, don’t bother applying for a job at Genentech. We don’t want to waste our time looking at your résumé.

In a nutshell, that’s the problem with trying to find employment today: Employers believe that they are in the driver’s seat, able to get exactly what and whom they want—and they won’t compromise.

Joel Ackerman
Richmond, Calif.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Feedforward, not feedback
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Is it OK to renege on an offer letter?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemjobber’s mailbag

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE