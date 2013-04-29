Emmett Award To Christopher Jones

Christopher W. Jones, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Georgia Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the 2013 Paul H. Emmett Award in Fundamental Catalysis, sponsored by W.R. Grace and administered by the North American Catalysis Society.
The award recognizes and encourages individual contributions in the field of catalysis with emphasis on discovery and understanding of catalytic phenomena, proposal of catalytic reaction mechanisms, and identification and description of catalytic sites and species. Jones was cited for his contributions to fundamental advances in catalysis at the interface between heterogeneous and homogeneous catalysis. He will receive a plaque and a $5,000 prize during the 23rd North American Catalysis Society Meeting in Louisville, Ky., in June.
