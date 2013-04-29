Faraday Prize To Richard Saykally

Richard J. Saykally, Class of 1932 Professor of Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, is the recipient of the 2012 Faraday Lectureship Prize, awarded by the Royal Society of Chemistry.
Saykally’s research projects include terahertz laser spectroscopy of clusters, synchrotron X-ray spectroscopy of liquids and their surfaces, nonlinear chemical imaging microscopy of novel and nanostructured materials, and chemical reactions at liquid surfaces. He was awarded a medal and a prize of £5,000 (approximately $7,600).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter