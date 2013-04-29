George Luther Wins Geochemistry Division Medal

George W. Luther III, a professor of marine studies at the University of Delaware, is the winner of the 2013 Geochemistry Division Medal, which is presented every two years by the ACS Division of Geochemistry for outstanding accomplishments in geochemistry.
Luther is being recognized for applying fundamental chemical principles to aqueous geochemistry. His contributions include the development of chemical sensors and the application of voltammetry to quantifying trace element speciation in natural waters. His research has also contributed to the elucidation of chemical and microbial processes in metal and sulfur cycling.
