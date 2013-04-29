Giuseppe Bellussi Receives Houdry Award

Giuseppe Bellussi, senior vice president of R&D for Eni Refining & Marketing, is the recipient of the 2013 Eugene J. Houdry Award, sponsored by Clariant and administered by the North American Catalysis Society.
The award recognizes and encourages individual contributions to catalysis with an emphasis on the development of new and improved catalysts and processes.
Bellussi developed several key processes in petrochemicals and refining through research in new catalytic materials, understanding underlying catalytic phenomena, and enabling engineering concepts for catalytic processes. He will receive a plaque and a $5,000 prize during the 23rd North American Catalysis Society Meeting in Louisville, Ky., in June.
