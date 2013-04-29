Advertisement

Policy

House Approves Cybersecurity Bill

by Glenn Hess
April 29, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 17
The House of Representatives passed a broad cybersecurity bill (H.R. 624) on April 18 that would allow U.S. intelligence agencies to share information on cyber threats with private businesses. It would also protect companies from privacy lawsuits if they voluntarily share cyber threat information with each other and with the government. Federal law currently bars intelligence agencies from sharing classified cyber threat information with companies. Chemical industry trade associations and other supporters of H.R. 624 say the bill is needed to help the government protect key infrastructure from online attacks. During debate on the bill, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Mike J. Rogers (R-Mich.) said the proposal strikes “that right balance between our privacy, civil liberties, and stopping bad guys in their tracks.” But critics charged that the bill fails to adequately protect Americans’ personal information. Companies should be allowed to share only data that is relevant to national security, said Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). “The rest is none of the government’s business.” The Senate has not yet taken up the issue.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

