Inorganic Chemistry Undergraduate Awards Available

Nominations are being sought for the 2013 ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry Undergraduate Award in Inorganic Chemistry.
The award recognizes achievement by undergraduate students in inorganic chemistry and encourages further study in the field. Institutions with an ACS-approved chemistry program are eligible to nominate one student each for this award.
For more information, visit www.ionicviper.org/dicaward or e-mail inorganic.undergrad.award@gmail.com. Nominations are due on June 30.
