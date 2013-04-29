Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Japan Joins Talks On Asia-Pacific Trade Pact

by Glenn Hess
April 29, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The U.S. chemical industry says it welcomes Japan’s entry into talks on a massive Asia-Pacific free-trade agreement. “Japan’s presence in these negotiations can broaden their scope and impact while helping to pave the way for U.S. businesses to advance existing commercial relationships with this important trading partner,” says the American Chemistry Council, a trade group representing 140 major chemical manufacturers. On April 20, trade ministers from 11 countries already negotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership approved Japan’s bid to join the talks. With the world’s third-largest economy now on board, the pact would cover nearly 40% of global economic output and one-third of all world trade. “American jobs depend on access to important markets, and free-trade agreements work to remove trade barriers and ensure a level playing field for U.S. chemical manufacturers,” ACC says. The industry group says the Asian trade deal could generate an additional $1.2 billion in export growth in the chemical sector. Japan joins Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the U.S., and Vietnam in the negotiations, which are likely to extend into 2014.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE