Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Map Charts Chemical Space

Mathematical algorithm capable of generating virtual molecules could help researchers discover new drugs and materials

by Stu Borman
April 29, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
This map of the small-molecule universe shows known compounds from the PubChem database in colored areas; the white areas are parts of chemical space that are still unpopulated.
Map of small-molecule universe. White areas are parts of chemical space unpopulated with any compounds from the PubChem database.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
This map of the small-molecule universe shows known compounds from the PubChem database in colored areas; the white areas are parts of chemical space that are still unpopulated.

A map covering the entire universe of possible small-molecule structures could, in the spirit of the Starship Enterprise, help researchers boldly go where none have gone before to discover new drugs and new materials. An algorithm to generate such maps has been created by a team led by Weitao Yang and David N. Beratan of Duke University (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja401184g). The algorithm is capable of churning out virtual collections of molecules. Eliminating unstable and nonsynthesizable structures from the collections leads to compound maps that scientists can scout for drug candidates and advanced materials to synthesize. This isn’t the first effort to map chemical space. For instance, Jean-Louis Reymond of the University of Bern, in Switzerland, and coworkers developed a database of 166 billion small molecules last year (J. Chem. Inf. Model., DOI:10.1021/ci300415d). But the effort by Beratan and coworkers is the first attempt to map the entirety of chemical space, which includes an estimated 1060 molecules.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry goes in silico
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Computer-driven research reached new milestones
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Machine learning streamlines electronic structure calculations for molecules

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE