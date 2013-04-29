Monsanto Grows Plant Research In St. Louis

Monsanto will enlarge and consolidate its St. Louis-based research into seeds and traits at its Chesterfield Village Research Center. The company plans to build 36 new greenhouses and plant growth chambers that can be programmed to represent any climate around the world. In total, the company will spend $400 million on facilities including offices and laboratory space. Monsanto says it will add 675 new positions to the Chesterfield center—which currently employs 1,000 workers—and transfer researchers from its nearby Creve Coeur campus.
