Nicholas Peppas Wins Founders Award

Nicholas A. Peppas, a professor of chemical engineering, biomedical engineering, and pharmacy at the University of Texas, Austin, is the winner of the 2012 Founders Award of the National Academy of Engineering. The award consists of a $2,500 prize and a gold medallion.
Peppas is being honored for his pioneering work in polymer chemistry, bioengineering, pharmaceutical sciences, and advanced drug delivery. For example, his research on hydrogels has resulted in oral delivery systems for diabetes drugs, controlled-release treatments for heart problems, and new biomaterials for artificial organs.
