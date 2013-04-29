Novartis Reduces Production Jobs …

Novartis will cut about 300 positions at its Lincoln, Neb., manufacturing facility, or 40% of the plant’s workforce, over the next two years. The Swiss drugmaker says the reduction is part of an effort to decrease complexity at the facility, which will now focus only on solid and powder forms of three products. FDA shut down the Lincoln plant in December 2011 after uncovering numerous safety problems. Novartis says it has remedied all manufacturing concerns and is now shipping Sentinel, a flea control product for dogs that is produced there.
