Environment

Philippe Shubik Award To Elizabeth Weisburger

April 29, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 17
Elizabeth K. Weisburger is the recipient of the 2013 Philippe Shubik Distinguished Scientist Award. Presented by the nonprofit Toxicology Forum, the award honors individuals who have made significant and noteworthy contributions to toxicology and have played leading roles in the development of toxicology concepts and mechanisms or guidelines that have enabled meaningful and long-term change in important regulatory policies.

Weisburger served as assistant director for chemical carcinogenesis in the National Cancer Institute’s Division of Cancer Etiology until her retirement in 1988. She has made important contributions on the mechanism of carcinogenesis and the metabolic fate of 2-acetylaminofluorene.

She also studied and published extensively on the carcinogenicity and metabolism of various nitrosamines, aromatic amines, halogenated hydrocarbons, fumigants, and food preservatives. Her studies have helped clarify the structural requirements that are important in chemical carcinogenesis.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

