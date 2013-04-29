Advertisement

Policy

Richard Zare Earns Technology Cooperation Award

April 29, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 17
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Richard Zare
Richard Zare
Credit: Courtesy of Richard Zare

Richard N. Zare, Marguerite Blake Wilbur Professor in Natural Science and chair of the chemistry department at Stanford University, is the recipient of the 2012 International Science & Technology Cooperation Award of the People’s Republic of China. The award is part of China’s State Science & Technology Awards, which recognize contributions to scientific and technological progress.

The cooperation award, established in 1995, is the highest honor given by the Chinese government to recognize foreign scientists and other scholars who have made outstanding contributions to scientific and technological cooperation between China and other countries.

Zare was cited for his role in chairing an international evaluation committee that assessed the funding and management of the National Natural Science Foundation of China and made recommendations on possible changes the agency could make to strengthen its performance, such as increasing the size and duration of grants. Many of these recommendations have already been adopted by the agency. Zare received a certificate and medal in January during a ceremony in Beijing.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

