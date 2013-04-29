… As Roche Cuts In Diagnostics

Bowing to pricing pressures and funding cuts in life sciences research, Roche Diagnostics is dissolving its applied science unit. The move will cut about 110 jobs in Penzberg, Germany, and 60 in Branford, Conn. In 2012, the applied science unit had sales of about $808 million, or 7% of Roche Diagnostics’ total. The company will integrate the unit’s sequencing instruments into its other diagnostics businesses. Roche is also returning a semiconductor-based sequencing project to England’s DNA Electronics and has ended its partnership in nanopore-based sequencing with IBM.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter