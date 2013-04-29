Tess Award To Gordon Bierwagen

Gordon P. Bierwagen, a professor of coatings and polymeric materials and director of the Center for Surface Protection at North Dakota State University, is the recipient of the 2013 Roy W. Tess Award in Coatings, presented by the ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering.
The award, consisting of a plaque and a $3,000 prize, recognizes outstanding contributions to coatings science, engineering, and technology. Bierwagen’s research interests are in coatings formulation concepts and the development of anticorrosion coatings. He will receive the award during the fall ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.
