U.S. Funds Four Firms For Biofuels

The Department of Energy will provide a total of up to $18 million to four pilot-scale biorefineries to test jet fuel and diesel for military uses. The four firms will use different technologies and biomass feedstocks. The largest award, $6.2 million, is to Iowa-based BioProcess Algae, which will produce hydrocarbons from algae fed with cellulosic sugars. Other grants will go to Mercurius Biorefining, Frontline BioEnergy, and Cobalt Technologies. The latter three projects will make fuels from biomass.
