Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Viruses Migrate From Sewers To Drinking-Water Wells

Environment: Disease-causing pathogens penetrate deep, protected aquifers in a matter of weeks

by Janet Pelley, Special to C&EN
April 26, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Graham Colm
Human adenoviruses that cause gastrointestinal problems migrate from sewer pipes to aquifers tapped by drinking water wells.
Transmission electron micrograph of two adenovirus particles. They resemble spikey balls or pollen particles.
Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Graham Colm
Human adenoviruses that cause gastrointestinal problems migrate from sewer pipes to aquifers tapped by drinking water wells.

Over the past decade, researchers have been finding disease-causing viruses in municipal wells in the U.S. and Europe, a cause of concern if the water isn’t disinfected. Now, a team of scientists has traced and definitively linked these invading viruses to nearby sewage systems (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es400509b).

Scientists once thought that human pathogens, such as diarrhea-causing adenoviruses, that end up in the environment couldn’t reach deep, protected aquifers. Even if the pathogens did find their way to the groundwater, it would take years and they would likely die during that time. But these assumptions may not always hold, researchers say.

Kenneth R. Bradbury, a hydrogeologist at the University of Wisconsin-Extension, in Madison, and his team launched a sampling program to periodically test both sewage at a Madison waste-treatment plant and water pumped from area municipal wells. The researchers identified viruses and measured their concentrations by analyzing viral nucleic acids using a real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction method.

A few weeks after viruses were detected in the sewage, the same viruses appeared in the wells, usually after a rain or snowfall melt. What’s more, the scientists cultured the viruses from the wells and showed that they were still infectious. “Because Madison chlorinates its water, no one has become sick,” Bradbury says.

Bradbury thinks the contamination problem probably occurs in any city with wells located under sewage pipes. In the U.S., more than 147,000 public water systems supply drinking water from underground aquifers to some 100 million people. About two-thirds of these systems don’t disinfect the water.

Nicholas J. Ashbolt, a microbiologist with expertise in the transport of environmental pathogens, says the study “should be a warning flag to those who think that confined aquifers are safe from the impact of pathogens.” He recommends that public water systems assess their vulnerability to contamination and decide whether they should test for viruses on a routine basis.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Quat disinfectants are helping during the pandemic. But could they contribute to antibiotic resistance?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Novel coronavirus found in surprisingly high levels in sewage
Viruses From Sewage Contaminate Deep Well Water

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE