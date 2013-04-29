Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Western Regional Meeting Call For Papers

by Sophie L. Rovner
April 29, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

The American Chemical Society’s 44th Western Regional Meeting will be held on Oct. 3–6 in the San Francisco Bay Area’s Silicon Valley. The Santa Clara Valley and California Sections will cohost the conference at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara.

The theme of the meeting is “The Many Elements of Chemistry.” Highlights will include a nuclear chemistry symposium in honor of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s Darleane C. Hoffman, who won ACS’s Priestley Medal in 2000, and a Cope Scholar symposium in honor of California Institute of Technology’s Sarah E. Reisman, who won one of this year’s ACS Cope Scholar Awards.

Scientists are encouraged to submit papers and posters as soon as possible because space is limited. Abstracts can be submitted at abstracts.acs.org until Aug. 23. Meeting registration is scheduled to open on May 1.

The technical program will include sessions on analytical, biofuel, environmental, fuel, inorganic, medicinal, nuclear, organic, organometallic, physical, polymer, and solar chemistry; chemical safety; chemistry and the law; entrepreneurship; ethnobotany; hydraulic fracturing; nanomaterials; natural products; pharmaceuticals; and renewables. Poster sessions will take place throughout the meeting.

The meeting will offer several programs for high school and college educators. Workshops in career and leadership development and safety are scheduled, along with a special pharmaceutical science workshop cohosted by CACO-PBSS, a professional organization for scientists in pharmaceuticals and life sciences.

An exhibition will feature graduate school representatives as well as vendors from the chemical sciences; it will also offer opportunities for small-group presentations. The early discounted rate for exhibitors will end on July 1. Vendors and sponsors can contact Lou Rigali at vendorchair@wrm2013.org for more information.

Special events will include an awards banquet with a talk by 2010 Priestley Medalist Richard N. Zare; evening presentations on beer by University of California, Davis, brewing science professor Charles Bamforth and on flavor chemistry by chemist and author Shirley O. Corriher and food scientist Sara J. Risch; a luncheon with ACS President Marinda Li Wu, sponsored by the California Section Women Chemists Committee; and a lunch with members of the ACS Board of Directors. A Sunday public outreach event at nearby California’s Great America theme park is also in the works.

For evolving meeting details, visit www.wrm2013.org.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2021 Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting
Call for papers: CERM 2019
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
249th ACS National Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE