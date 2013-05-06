Amyris, IFF Sign Fragrance Deal

Industrial biotechnology firm Amyris has signed a multiyear agreement with International Flavors & Fragrances to develop a set of fragrance ingredients made by microbes from sugar. The goal is to create a sustainable, cost-effective, and reliable source of ingredients, the partners say. The target molecules and financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. IFF is the third-largest global seller of flavors and fragrances, by sales. Givaudan and Firmenich, the first and second largest, also have fragrance deals with Amyris.
