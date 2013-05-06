Batteries Get Flexible

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09118-cover-honeycombcxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09118-cover-honeycombcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 6, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 18

Polymers could power bendable displays and other devices in safer ways

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 91 | Issue 18
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Energy Storage

Batteries Get Flexible

Polymers could power bendable displays and other devices in safer ways

Changing How EPA Gets Science Advice

House of Representatives bill would have repercussions on agency’s regulations

Eating Arsenic

ACS Meeting News: Efforts to find out how the element gets into food are leading to ways to reduce its presence

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Preventing Food-borne Illness

    ACS Meeting News: Nanomaterial-based sensors might enable farmers and consumers to detect food pathogens in real time

  • Business

    ‘Made In China’ Label For Facilities

    Asian suppliers of plant parts and engineering are increasingly competitive on cost, schedule, and quality

  • Business

    Cheap Tires And Gas

    The shale gas boom took away a synthetic rubber component; dehydrogenation could boost supplies

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Physical Chemistry

Unique Multicenter Bond Confirmed

Spectroscopic evidence provides ultimate proof that a two-electron bond between four carbon atoms in a radical dimer really exists

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT