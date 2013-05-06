Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

May 6, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Solvay plans to build a nylon 6, 10 plant at its site in Lyon, France. Because one of its monomers, sebacic acid, is derived from the natural product castor oil, the nylon has appeal to customers seeking “ecofriendly” products, Solvay says.

Arsenal Capital Partners has acquired Arnco, a maker of tire flat-proofing systems, polyurethane tires, and roofing spray foams. Arnco will become part of Dash Multi-Corp, a polyurethane systems, vinyl plastisols, and recycled rubber products business. Arsenal bought Dash in December.

Cabot Corp. will close a carbon black plant in Port Dickson, Malaysia. The unit is plagued by manufacturing inefficiencies and high raw material costs, Cabot says. The closure will yield annual cost savings of $7 million, the firm adds.

Geron will discontinue its discovery research and companion diagnostics programs and close its research lab in Menlo Park, Calif. The move will reduce its staff of 64 down to 44. Geron will focus on its telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies.

Bayer plans to acquire California-based Conceptus, the provider of a nonsurgical, permanent birth control device, for about $1.1 billion. The firm generated sales last year of $141 million and employs about 300 people.

Ascletis, a drug discovery start-up based in China and the U.S., has bought the China and Macau marketing rights for an HIV protease inhibitor from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. The drug candidate, currently named TMC310911, has cleared Phase IIa clinical trials in a study done in Germany.

Qiagen, a Dutch developer of sample and assay technologies, has acquired Ingenuity Systems, a California-based supplier of genomics data analysis software, for $105 million. Qiagen says it will integrate the software into its gene-sequencing offerings.

Sanofi is entering a collaboration with Cupertino, Calif.-based NextBio. Under the pact, the French drugmaker will use NextBio’s software to manage both patient and publicly available data in clinical research.

Almac Discovery has agreed to license ALM201, a peptide that inhibits blood vessel growth, to Seoul-based Shin Poong Pharmaceutical for clinical development and marketing in South Korea. ALM201 is entering Phase I/II trials as a cancer treatment in the U.K., where Almac is based.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Avara advances in dosage form business with third buy
Takeda launches contract R&D firm
Sanofi to expand plant in Belgium

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE