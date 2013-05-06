Solvay plans to build a nylon 6, 10 plant at its site in Lyon, France. Because one of its monomers, sebacic acid, is derived from the natural product castor oil, the nylon has appeal to customers seeking “ecofriendly” products, Solvay says.
Arsenal Capital Partners has acquired Arnco, a maker of tire flat-proofing systems, polyurethane tires, and roofing spray foams. Arnco will become part of Dash Multi-Corp, a polyurethane systems, vinyl plastisols, and recycled rubber products business. Arsenal bought Dash in December.
Cabot Corp. will close a carbon black plant in Port Dickson, Malaysia. The unit is plagued by manufacturing inefficiencies and high raw material costs, Cabot says. The closure will yield annual cost savings of $7 million, the firm adds.
Geron will discontinue its discovery research and companion diagnostics programs and close its research lab in Menlo Park, Calif. The move will reduce its staff of 64 down to 44. Geron will focus on its telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies.
Bayer plans to acquire California-based Conceptus, the provider of a nonsurgical, permanent birth control device, for about $1.1 billion. The firm generated sales last year of $141 million and employs about 300 people.
Ascletis, a drug discovery start-up based in China and the U.S., has bought the China and Macau marketing rights for an HIV protease inhibitor from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. The drug candidate, currently named TMC310911, has cleared Phase IIa clinical trials in a study done in Germany.
Qiagen, a Dutch developer of sample and assay technologies, has acquired Ingenuity Systems, a California-based supplier of genomics data analysis software, for $105 million. Qiagen says it will integrate the software into its gene-sequencing offerings.
Sanofi is entering a collaboration with Cupertino, Calif.-based NextBio. Under the pact, the French drugmaker will use NextBio’s software to manage both patient and publicly available data in clinical research.
Almac Discovery has agreed to license ALM201, a peptide that inhibits blood vessel growth, to Seoul-based Shin Poong Pharmaceutical for clinical development and marketing in South Korea. ALM201 is entering Phase I/II trials as a cancer treatment in the U.K., where Almac is based.
