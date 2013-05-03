Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Challenging Peer Review

Policy: Congressman questions some social sciences grants, wants new standards for awards

by Andrea Widener
May 3, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Smith
[+]Enlarge
Credit: U.S. House of Representatives
Rep. Lamar S. Smith (R-Texas)
Credit: U.S. House of Representatives

Eliminating what he sees as wasteful spending and adding new criteria to peer review of National Science Foundation grants are on the agenda of Rep. Lamar S. Smith (R-Texas), chair of the House of Representatives Science, Space & Technology Committee. Smith is questioning the legitimacy of several NSF social sciences grants and recommending changes to the agency’s award process. His proposals could have ripple effects on other science programs.

In a letter to NSF Acting Director Cora B. Marrett, he wondered whether the cited social sciences awards meet the agency’s intellectual merit criteria. The grants are for studies on a potpourri of topics, such as the International Criminal Court and the history of scientific conservation in South America.

But Smith is oversteping his bounds in investigating individual grants, Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Texas), ranking member of Smith’s committee, fired back in a letter of her own.

NSF says both letters are under review.

Smith is also circulating a draft bill that would require the NSF director to affirm three new criteria for every research grant: that the project is in the interests of the U.S., that it addresses problems of the “utmost importance to society at large,” and that it doesn’t duplicate other work at NSF or other federal agencies. The draft bill—which has not been introduced yet—also asks the White House to study whether the additional criteria could work at other science agencies.

“It is really amazing to me that people are trying to micromanage NSF,” says Luis A. Echegoyen, a chemistry professor at the University of Texas, El Paso, and a former director of the agency’s Chemistry Division. NSF’s peer review system is a model worldwide, he adds.

The draft bill also threatens NSF’s focus on fundamental research, says Judith S. Bond, president of the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology. “Basic science has long-range implications for health and prosperity, but those outcomes might be years away,” she says.

Smith says critics are deliberately misinterpreting the proposed legislation, which he says simply adds a layer of accountability.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

NSF Worried About Competitiveness Bill
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tensions Ease Between National Science Foundation And Congressional Panel
Universities Fear Probe By Congress Could Hurt NSF

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE