Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Coatings Fight Furniture Fires

Nanomaterials: Ultrathin films could replace troublesome flame retardants

by Prachi Patel
May 2, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jaime Grunlan/Texas A&M
Researchers expose a piece of polyurethane foam to an open flame from a butane torch for 10 seconds. A polymer nanocoating keeps the fire from spreading once the torch is off.
A researcher exposes a piece of polyurethane foam treated with a new nanocoating to an open flame from a butane torch.
Credit: Jaime Grunlan/Texas A&M
Researchers expose a piece of polyurethane foam to an open flame from a butane torch for 10 seconds. A polymer nanocoating keeps the fire from spreading once the torch is off.

A 30-nm-thick polymer coating can prevent the spread of flames on foam used in home furnishings (ACS Macro Lett., DOI: 10.1021/mz400105e). The coating, which consists of a sulfur-based polymer and a carbohydrate polymer found in crustacean shells, could be an environmentally friendly alternative to the flame retardants used today in furniture foam, its developers say.

Furniture cushions are typically made of highly flammable polyurethane foam. To meet fire safety guidelines, manufacturers treat the foam with flame-retardant chemicals. Toxicologists and environmental scientists worry about these brominated chemicals because studies have shown that some can act as endocrine disrupters or lead to neurological problems. The European Union has banned several of the compounds, and regulatory agencies in the U.S. and Canada have started to scrutinize the chemicals’ use.

Jaime C. Grunlan, a mechanical engineer at Texas A&M University, wanted to find flame-retardant formulations that do not affect the foam’s stiffness and are less toxic than current compounds. The coating he and his team developed consists of polyvinylsulfonic acid (PVS) and chitosan, a long carbohydrate molecule derived from the shells of shrimp and other crustaceans.

To produce the coating, the researchers dip foam in water solutions of the two polymers. Chitosan is positively charged in water, whereas PVS is negatively charged. The oppositely charged polymers attract each other and become entangled, creating the coating. The 30-nm-thick film increases the weight of the foam by just 5.5% and doesn’t alter the foam’s stiffness.

The researchers tested the coating by exposing treated foam to a flame from a butane torch for 10 seconds. Whereas uncoated foam burned up completely, the fire on the coated foam went out once the researchers turned off the torch. It would take more than three times as much conventional flame-retardant material by weight to achieve the same effect, Grunlan says.

He explains that when PVS burns it gives off vapors of sulfur oxides, which are nonflammable. “This creates a gas blanket on the foam surface, cutting off oxygen and starving the fire,” he says.

Fireproof nanocoatings are cutting-edge technologies in the field, says Rick D. Davis, who works on clay-based nanocoatings in the flammability reduction group at the National Institute of Standards & Technology.

Grunlan’s nanocoating is novel because it’s the first to use sulfur-based gas to extinguish fire, Davis says. Both the clay-based and polymer nanocoatings, he says, are more effective and could be less toxic than commercially available flame retardants.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making safer, easier-to-apply flame retardants
NIST Developing Safer Flame Retardant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Milk Proteins Protect Fabrics From Fire

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE