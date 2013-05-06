Donald F. Hornig, 92, who served as Brown University’s president from 1970 until 1976 and was a scientific adviser to four U.S. presidents, died on Jan. 21.
Born in Milwaukee, Hornig earned a bachelor’s degree in 1940 and a Ph.D. in 1943, both in chemistry from Harvard University.
After working briefly at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, he served as a group leader at Los Alamos National Laboratory on the Manhattan Project. He joined the Brown faculty as an assistant professor in 1946 and attained the rank of full professor five years later. He moved to Princeton University in 1957 and later became chair of its chemistry department.
Hornig served as a scientific adviser to U.S. Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, and Richard M. Nixon.
After a brief stint as a vice president at Eastman Kodak from 1969 to 1970, he returned to Brown as its president. Hornig established Brown’s medical school and worked to cut administrative costs at a time when high inflation and an energy crisis were affecting the U.S. economy.
Hornig left Brown and became a professor of chemistry at the Harvard School of Public Health. He retired in 1990.
He was elected to the National Academy of Sciences in 1959 and was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1953.
Hornig is survived by his wife, Lilli, whom he married in 1943; daughters Joanna Fox and Ellen; son, Christopher; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. His daughter Leslie predeceased him.
