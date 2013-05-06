Evotec Expands In Compound Management

Evotec, a German drug discovery services firm, will open a compound management services facility in Branford, Conn. The firm currently operates a similar facility in South San Francisco that it acquired from Galapagos for $18 million in 2011. The Connecticut facility will enable Evotec to better compete for East Coast compound management business, according to Scott Snyder, the firm’s head of compound management. The facility will open in the third quarter.
