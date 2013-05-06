FDA Delays Approvals For Gilead Sciences

FDA has told Gilead Sciences that it won’t approve elvitegravir and cobicistat, two HIV drugs the company hopes to launch as individual products. Both drugs are components of Gilead’s Stribild, a single-tablet, four-drug combination that patients take once daily. Although FDA approved Stribild in August 2012 and the company can still sell it, the agency found deficiencies in quality-testing procedures and methods during recent inspections of manufacturing processes for elvitegravir and cobicistat. Gilead says it is working with FDA to address the problems.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter