Free Market Or Crony Capitalism?

Should we allow lobbyists or the free market to decide whether “To Use or To Sell” natural gas (C&EN, Jan. 7, page 18, Jan. 28, page 6, and March 11, page 9)? Dow Chemical, Alcoa, and other members of America’s Energy Advantage want the freedom to sell their products in foreign markets, but they lobby government to prevent natural gas suppliers from doing the same. This is a great example of crony capitalism.
E. Todd Ryan
Clifton Park, N.Y.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter