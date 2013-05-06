Advertisement

People

Geoffrey E. Coates

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 6, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 18
Most Popular in People

Geoffrey E. Coates, 95, a professor emeritus of chemistry at the University of Wyoming, Laramie, died on Jan. 10.

Born in London, Coates earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry with honors in 1939 before earning a Ph.D. in chemistry, both from Queen’s College at the University of Oxford.

During World War II, Coates worked for Magnesium Metal Corp., where he developed an interest in magnesium electrochemistry. After the war, he accepted a lectureship in inorganic chemistry at the University of Bristol. Remaining there until 1953, he focused his research on organo­metallic and coordination chemistry.

Coates then joined Durham University, where he worked until 1968, when he moved to the U.S. to chair the chemistry department at UW Laramie. He retired in 1979.

With expertise in organometallic chemistry, particularly organoberyllium chemistry, Coates authored or coauthored more than 100 scientific papers and a seminal text, “Organometallic Compounds.” He joined ACS in 1989.

In retirement, Coates enjoyed photography, metalworking, and taking camping trips in the Wyoming mountains. He took at least one around-the-world ocean voyage as a passenger on a freighter ship.

Coates is survived by his wife, Jean, whom he married in 1951; daughter, Helen; son, Peter; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

