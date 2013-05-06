Geoffrey E. Coates, 95, a professor emeritus of chemistry at the University of Wyoming, Laramie, died on Jan. 10.
Born in London, Coates earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry with honors in 1939 before earning a Ph.D. in chemistry, both from Queen’s College at the University of Oxford.
During World War II, Coates worked for Magnesium Metal Corp., where he developed an interest in magnesium electrochemistry. After the war, he accepted a lectureship in inorganic chemistry at the University of Bristol. Remaining there until 1953, he focused his research on organometallic and coordination chemistry.
Coates then joined Durham University, where he worked until 1968, when he moved to the U.S. to chair the chemistry department at UW Laramie. He retired in 1979.
With expertise in organometallic chemistry, particularly organoberyllium chemistry, Coates authored or coauthored more than 100 scientific papers and a seminal text, “Organometallic Compounds.” He joined ACS in 1989.
In retirement, Coates enjoyed photography, metalworking, and taking camping trips in the Wyoming mountains. He took at least one around-the-world ocean voyage as a passenger on a freighter ship.
Coates is survived by his wife, Jean, whom he married in 1951; daughter, Helen; son, Peter; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
