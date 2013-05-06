Gian Paolo Chiusoli, 89, a professor emeritus of industrial organic chemistry at the University of Parma, in Italy, died on Feb. 2.
Born in Treviso, Italy, Chiusoli earned the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at the University of Padua in 1946.
He then joined Montecatini (which later became Montedison), eventually directing research at the firm and at its Guido Donegani Institute in Novara, Italy.
Chiusoli accepted an appointment as chair of industrial organic chemistry at the University of Parma in 1975. Initially, he focused his research on the synthesis of carboxylic acids and esters from carbon monoxide, olefins, and other substrates using cobalt and nickel catalysts. Later, collaborating with his Parma colleague Marta Catellani, Chiusoli studied palladium-catalyzed coupling reactions. He supervised a successful research group in organometallic chemistry until shortly before his death.
Chiusoli was a member of numerous organizations, including the Italian Chemical Society, the Royal Society of Chemistry, and the Lincean Academy. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1958.
An avid reader of English, German, and Italian literature, Chiusoli was an aficionado of classical painting as well as of the works of the philosopher Benedetto Croce.
Chiusoli’s wife, Vanna, died in 2011.
